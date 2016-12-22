Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-8A Early Morning Show with Patrick Burnett – News – Sports – Business News, Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “K-State Research and Extension Show” Three Shows in One
Plantorama: “Attracting Landscape Songbirds”
Sound Living: “The Greatest Wealth is Health”
Out Bound Kansas: “Armadillos and Leprosy”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams
11A-12:00P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
8:30-11P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”
