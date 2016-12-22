Eagle Radio’s $10,000 winner goes shopping

It is always nice when someone picks up the tab. It is even nicer when that tab is $10,000.

Dallas Smith of Russell was able to do some Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon and Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting wrote the checks. Smith was the winner of the radio station’s $10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays promotion.

Smith says everything has been purchased and he is just waiting for the gifts to be delivered.

Smith survived the elimination process at Saturday’s drawing at the Crest Theater in Great Bend. Smith was among 75 finalists that had a chance to win the prize money to be spent at any of the Shop at Home for the Holidays sponsors.

Smith mentioned immediately after winning the $10,000 that his wife would not believe it, but Thursday he said she eventually came around.

Smith says the majority of the money was spent on new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, and a living room set.

This year’s $10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays promotion was presented by Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air, your Bryant dealer, and Bauer Computers.

Below are pictures from Thursday’s shopping spree: