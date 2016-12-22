Cop Shop (12/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/21)

Falls

At 10:31 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4600 Railroad Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 1073 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/21)

Shots Fired

At 7:31 a.m. reports of shots fired were made at 425 Buckeye Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 11:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3214 23rd Street.

Theft

At 4:33 p.m. theft of her debit card was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Fraud

At 5:19 p.m. report of a subject using her debit card without her permission was made at 1217 Williams Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 1416 Broadway Avenue.

12/22

Warrant Arrest

At 4 a.m. an officer arrested Cassandra Pack for a GBMC warrant at Broadway Avenue & Heizer Street.

At 4:19 a.m. an officer arrested Manuel Mena for a BTCO warrant at Broadway & Heizer.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:33 a.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & K-96.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3010 Forest Avenue.