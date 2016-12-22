Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/21)

BOOKED: Courtney Cochran of Emporia on McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Francis Fred Summy II of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for pedestrian under the influence, bond set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Sheri Balli of Hoisington on two Hoisington warrants for failure to appear, bond set at $85.00 cash only. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $210.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Bobby Stark of Hoisington on two Barton County District Court warrants for aggravated assault and criminal restraint, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S. Warrant for theft, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $100.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Sheri Balli of Hoisington posted a $85.00 cash bond on HMC case for failure to appear. Posted a $210.00 cash bond on HMC case for failure to appear.