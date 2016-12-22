2 Kansas men formally charged for assault, aggravated burglary

RENO COUNTY– Two Kansas men arrested on December 14, were back before a Reno County judge Wednesday morning for the formal reading of charges.

Jeterri J. Davis and Antione Alexander both of Hutchinson were arrested after they showed up at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd Street in Hutchinson where Davis was accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant with a handgun.

He’s jailed on a $17,000 bond charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm.

He ran from the scene. Police found him about 20-minutes after the altercation at the apartment.

Alexander is charged with felony interference.

Police were looking for him and when they arrived at a residence in the 200 block of East 7th, he reportedly jumped from a second story window of the home and ran from officers. He was captured about three blocks

away.

The cases against the two men will now move to a future waiver-status docket.