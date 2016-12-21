Brownback not rethinking support for Kansas, campus guns laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback says he’s not rethinking his support for a Kansas law that will allow concealed guns on state college campuses starting in July.

Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he’s “not inclined to think about” revising the law enacted in 2013.

The law expanded the rights of gun owners to carry concealed weapons into public buildings, but allowed campuses to exempt themselves for four years.

The state Board of Regents last week approved policies for how the state’s six public universities will implement the law.

The law has been criticized by students, faculty and administrators. Legislators are expected to debate changing it after convening their 2017 session next month.

Brownback is a conservative Republican and strong supporter of gun rights, and he reiterated that position Wednesday.