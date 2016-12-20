Large questions still remain for Great Bend’s airport

Discussions about Great Bend Municipal Airport’s primary runway 17/35 are underway with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who is proposing an imminent design and reconstruction grant for Great Bend to begin next year. The FAA rated the runway to be in poor condition, but is willing to assist with the cost to repair or reconstruct the runway.
Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says two main issues are being discussed.
At 7,851 feet, the Great Bend runway is one of the longest in the state which is beneficial to attract larger jet planes to fuel up and pay for other services at the airport. The FAA wants to shorten the runway to 5,500 feet making it cheaper for the reconstruction but in the end, less attractive and less lucrative for Great Bend.
Partington mentioned that along with Airport Manager Martin Miller and Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, they are trying to delay the final decision from the FAA to gather data to show that rehabilitating the runway at its full length is still an option.
Earlier this fall, Martin estimated a full replacement of the runway at 5,500 feet could cost up to $10 million, with the FAA paying 90 percent of the expense.
In an effort to repair the runway, Great Bend recently paid Venture Corporation $82,370 to cut out three-foot sections along the joints of the runway and fill them with asphalt to keep the concrete from buckling.
Comments
Gag order. says
We’ll, if Partington is in charge of this then I’m sure we’ll have no airport within a year.
Jay says
Once Trump gets into office all these pork barrel projects will end
tim says
How many planes that need the longer runway have stopped to get fuel and other services in the last
year? And how much revenue has it generated would be my questions.
Gag order. says
That would be what people call “reporting” ..,…And while I love the GB POST, they don’t do much investigative reporting……Hint hint
charlieshorse says
These people are “radio” personalities, not journalists…
Don’t hold your breath.
Eddie says
GB mentality, “don’t fix it if it ain’t broken”. Years pass and the town remains the same, with the same little circle of jerks running the show.
Eddie says
charlieshorse says
MAYBE, 10 years ago, the City of Great Bend should have been considering this project…its called maintenance and infrastructure…when MAYBE Federal funding was more generous.
MAYBE, with the help of Jan Peters and her Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, the City could have been promoting businesses that might have utilized this longer runway…no, let’s build another ball field.
Today, we MIGHT get a glorified RR/truck freight dock…(we ain’t seen nuthin’, yet…)
The collective powers have LET what once was a first class military air base deteriorate to what is now a landing strip/fuel stop and dragstrip.
This facility is another one of the resources we have had, but never promoted…
MAYBE the City should have looked at this property from another perspective…”We are fortunate to have this property, and we should protect it as a treasure…what would it cost to replace it, and how can we use this property for our benefit?”
This city is not going to grow when the most important issues are delivering another cereal malt beverage license,or beating up on Joe Blow for having his grass overgrown.
