Large questions still remain for Great Bend’s airport

Discussions about Great Bend Municipal Airport’s primary runway 17/35 are underway with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who is proposing an imminent design and reconstruction grant for Great Bend to begin next year. The FAA rated the runway to be in poor condition, but is willing to assist with the cost to repair or reconstruct the runway.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says two main issues are being discussed.

At 7,851 feet, the Great Bend runway is one of the longest in the state which is beneficial to attract larger jet planes to fuel up and pay for other services at the airport. The FAA wants to shorten the runway to 5,500 feet making it cheaper for the reconstruction but in the end, less attractive and less lucrative for Great Bend.

Partington mentioned that along with Airport Manager Martin Miller and Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, they are trying to delay the final decision from the FAA to gather data to show that rehabilitating the runway at its full length is still an option.

Earlier this fall, Martin estimated a full replacement of the runway at 5,500 feet could cost up to $10 million, with the FAA paying 90 percent of the expense.

In an effort to repair the runway, Great Bend recently paid Venture Corporation $82,370 to cut out three-foot sections along the joints of the runway and fill them with asphalt to keep the concrete from buckling.