Great Bend acquires I-70 billboard to promote the city

The Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Great Bend recently acquired a billboard on Interstate 70 to promote Great Bend and potentially lure passing motorists to town.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the billboard is located near the Manhattan exits for westbound traffic.

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center has owned the rights to the billboard at Exit 307 on I-70 near Manhattan, but Director Curtis Wolf mentioned they wanted to give it up for a few years. The Great Bend CVB took the billboard to promote the city and will have the sign for three years with the possibility of rotating ownership with KWEC in the future.

Hayes also mentioned that the Trail of Lights greeters in Great Bend have collected $1,600 as of Monday from donations to help with light maintenance.

Greeters are located on the south side of Brit Spaugh Zoo from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.