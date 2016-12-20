DECEMBER PHOTO CONTEST: “The Holidays”

The deadline for entering this month’s photo contest has passed. Take time to review all the entries submitted with the theme of “The Holidays.” The photo contest on Great Bend Post is presented by Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. The judges are reviewing the entries and the winners will soon be announced. First Place in this Month’s Photo Contest is a $50 Gift Card from Stutzman’s with a $30 Gift Card for 2nd and $20 Gift Card for 3rd. Thanks to all who entered the December Photo Contest.

