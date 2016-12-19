John O’Connor

December 19, 2016

And now live, from under the Christmas tree, it’s Week #284 of Adventures in Wordland, brought to you in part this time by John’s Mega Mistletoe, the mistletoe so powerful it requires a police permit and a background check.

First, a quick note: this feature will take a holiday break next week and be back on Monday January 2.

Well, we got our ‘tree’ up about ten days ago. We call it a ‘tree-let,’ or maybe ‘tree-lite’ would be better, because it’s approximately 1/24 size of a regular Christmas tree. And it’s mounted six feet in the air. Let me explain…

When our daughter was growing up we had a succession of ‘real’ trees, from firs to Scotch pines (Or was that the bottle of Scotch under the tree? I forget…) to plain old generic green Christmas trees. I’m sure there’s a proper name for them. Then, after our daughter went off to college we decided, hey, let’s just get an artificial tree, so we don’t have to fiddle with the watering and needles dropping etc. It made things a lot easier. Until we got our current cat: Lizzie.

Now, we have had cats before, including the legendary Stanley who would climb the tree like he just knew there had to be some sort of treat at the top. Sorry, Stanley, just an Angel. That was the year we had to actually wire the tree to the wall to keep it from tipping over due to his predilection for ‘going vertical.’ But after a few rough days he settled down and was fine with it. As was Cindy, our second cat, who had to share the trees with Jack the Dog, our Yorkie. They sort of kept each other in line, so not much happened to the tree. Oh, they might bat an ornament off or try to drink the tree water, but by and large the tree sailed through the festive season unharmed.

Then came Lizzie. After good old Jackie went to doggie heaven, a friend told us of a cute little calico kitten they had, part of a brand new litter. Sally had had calicos as a child and liked them. They supposedly have more ‘personality’ than your average cat. Okay, fine, we adopted Lizzie.

Personality, she had, in spades, but when it came to Christmas trees, it was more like Lizzie Borden of “forty whacks’ fame. She would get in amongst the branches, she would knock off ornaments, she would occasionally just barrel through all the stuff under the tree, knocking ornaments and presents every which way. And she never got any better. We thought, oh, this is just a phase. She’ll get used to it. She even ravaged the Christmas crèche arrangement on top of the nearby chest of drawers. Those three wise men wished they had never come to that stable.

We HAD to do something. So a few years ago we bought a little, maybe 18-inch-tall artificial tree and mounted it on top of a tall chest in the living room. It is more than six feet in the air. It is brightly lit and charmingly festooned with a (small) array of our favorite ornaments, but most important, it is beyond the reach of Lizzie, who doesen’t even look up at it anymore. Success!

Still, we have to put up with her careening through the crèche scene once or twice a year and knocking shepherds and wise men sideways, but that’s a small price to pay. I’m surprised the shepherds and wise guys keep showing up each year. You think they would have read about Lizzie on TripAdvisor.

Let’s delve into your comments from last week…

Charlie was first in on the cartoonist question, guessing Garry Trudeau of ‘Doonesbury’ fame. No, sorry, but it’s a great strip, especially his political stuff.

Terry, well, you got it half right, but in keeping with the spirit of Christmas, I’ll give it to you. Terry guessed Calvin and Hobbes by Gary Larsen, who is the ‘Far Side’ guy. The name Terry wanted was Bill Watterson.

Yeah, I loved Calvin and Hobbes, too. We have one of the big C and H books around the house somewhere, but I haven’t seen it lately.

Price guessed Berk Breathed of ‘Bloom County’ fame. He’s a great talent also, just not the one we needed.

Carole guessed Roy Myers as the tax man on the 281 Bypass. Carole, he may have had that biz at one time, but the people I remember (we were clients) were of a ‘different name,’ so to speak. Anyone? Hint: they have a daughter who works for Barton County.

Okay, that question is still active, as is the one about the ‘50s and ‘60s rock and roller who wrote ‘lyric intensive’ songs long before it was popular. Hint: several of his songs were recorded by the Beatles. Another hint: one of his early hits was also the name of a popular cosmetics line.

You can also try the question about the fabric that was initially reserved for wear by Europe’s ‘elite.’ Hint: it’s a very popular fabric to wear in cold weather.

Also still open: the question about the actor who went from a sitcom teaching tough (but lovable) kids in NYC to a sitcom where he played the owner of a Texas saloon. Who dat?

How about a Christmas song question? In what Christmas song does the main character ignore a police command?

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! See you January 2.

John