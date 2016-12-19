Great Bend City Council expresses more frustration with library director

A non-agenda item took most of the discussion at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting.
Great Bend Administrator Howard Partington wanted to clear any rumors that the city was cutting Great Bend Public Library’s budget. Partington stated that library director Harry Willems recently mentioned to his board members that the city slashed the library’s budget by $40,000 and put the library in danger of not receiving state aid.
Partington says this is not true and Willems would later go on to retract his comments through an apology letter that Mayor Mike Allison and council member Brock McPherson did not feel was very genuine.
Mike Allison & Brock McPherson Audio
Great Bend has allotted $671,626 for the library in the 2017 proposed budget, which is slightly more than the library requested. In his apology letter, Willems stated he did not have the documents needed to convey the city budget.
The struggle between the city council and Willems has been an ongoing feud, with most of it centered on Willems and the library board’s decision to purchase a heating and air conditioning system, that the council deemed excessively expensive, without the council’s approval.
Council member Dana Dawson has been a proponent of funding the library less.
Dana Dawson Audio
Great Bend owns the building at 1409 Williams but the city does not manage the structure. The library board approved a $920,377 HVAC system and after a loan from a local bank fell through, the city put the library on a loan with a two percent interest rate. The library is currently repaying $100,000 each year back to the city from their allotted budget.
Comments
robert says
Close the library, it is no longer needed. We now have the internet which has vastly more information that the library will ever have. This the library is an unnessary expense
Nikki says
We go to the library all the time. It has a great children’s education programs. You should check it out….
They should just get rid of the man who is in charge! He blows money!
Tyler says
Maybe if you spent a little more time in the library you would learn how to spell. You just proved why we do need it
Seeking Tacos says
How would you know its no longer needed? My step-daughter is very active with the Teen Action Group at the Library. The Library is more then a Library now. Its a quiet place for students to study, hang out in a safe place. Its a place to share knowledge, read books and take part in activities. If my daughter does not have a library book in her hands, something is wrong. I would rather our city money go to a place like this then the alternative.
robert says
So, it is now a social club?
Seeking Tacos says
How is a quiet place to study and a place to share knowledge a social club? Yes there are social activities there. Yes, children to adults use the facilities to socialize. However like I said, it is so much more. I would not expect a closed minded individual to understand.
Regina says
The library is still an important part of the community.
CHRISTINA DANDY says
NO IT IS NOT
charlieshorse says
YES IT IS!
tim says
Robert you are wrong. My kids use the library all the time. They enjoy checking out books and one has a club that meets there once in awhile.
linda says
Perhaps they should join Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts
Marie says
The library has wonderful summer programs for kids of all ages. It provides a free place for people who don’t have internet/computers to be able to come and access the technology needed for a variety of uses. I love to check out books from the library (and yes I also read books on my kindle as well!). The city and the library need to come together and mend fences for the good of our community! Seems to me they all need to learn to play nicely together.
Ace says
Robert why don’t you crawl back under your rock. You must be stupid and illiterate for posting such things.
charlieshorse says
While we’re on the subject of eliminating “obsolete relics” (which the Library is not), let’s consider Mike Allison and Brock McPherson, and “museum of closed minds”, Dana Dawson….
The current library director has done more to make the GBPL a much more dynamic and modern environment during his almost 8 year tenure, than ever happened in 25 years previous. (Nothing ever changed).
Communication channels between City Administration and the Library Director need to be repaired, and re-established.
Gag order. says
Agreed %100 CH. The city continues to makes fools of themselves like it’s a contest, only to come up 2nd place to Dana Dawson. Show me a community without a library. Only an irresponsible fool would suggest it is not needed. Yes, they sent to much on HVAC replacement and cut down a bush. But it’s not the end of the world as the city and Dana Dawson suggest. Get rid of Partington, Allison and I’m sure Dana Dawson would probably just move….Sounds like he doesn’t have much reason to stay in the GB area…..
charlieshorse says
Well, I finally bit the bullet, and listened to the two muddy sound-bytes offered…
In the first, Mike Allison and Brock McPherson sound like a couple of the old retired gents congregating at McDonald’s every morning to drink coffee, and bitch about politics, money, their health, and life in general…
The second one, Councilman Dawson wants to know more about how other cities support their Libraries…he sure shows his uninformed backside in this statement….He hasn’t done his research, I doubt he’s set foot in our Library in the past twenty years.
Let’s see…hmmm. Maybe cities with a little more forethought and vision actually INVEST in their Library System?
The best and closest example is the City of Wichita, which has recently started a $30M dollar construction project for a new Main Library, in an exciting location, when they just as easily could have closed their main library, as well as eight branch libraries….all because of the philosophy of libraries being nothing but a “museum of books”..
The fact that the Central Kansas Library System supports 54 public libraries spread through 17 counties in North Central Kansas, from Lebanon, to Claflin, to Hays, to Cuba, and all points back to Great Bend speaks volumes abut how “other cities” support their Libraries.
Maybe Councilman Dawson should pull his head out.
Eddie says
Hey I have an idea, how about we build another baseball field…
