Great Bend City Council expresses more frustration with library director

A non-agenda item took most of the discussion at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting.

Great Bend Administrator Howard Partington wanted to clear any rumors that the city was cutting Great Bend Public Library’s budget. Partington stated that library director Harry Willems recently mentioned to his board members that the city slashed the library’s budget by $40,000 and put the library in danger of not receiving state aid.

Partington says this is not true and Willems would later go on to retract his comments through an apology letter that Mayor Mike Allison and council member Brock McPherson did not feel was very genuine.

Great Bend has allotted $671,626 for the library in the 2017 proposed budget, which is slightly more than the library requested. In his apology letter, Willems stated he did not have the documents needed to convey the city budget.

The struggle between the city council and Willems has been an ongoing feud, with most of it centered on Willems and the library board’s decision to purchase a heating and air conditioning system, that the council deemed excessively expensive, without the council’s approval.

Council member Dana Dawson has been a proponent of funding the library less.

Great Bend owns the building at 1409 Williams but the city does not manage the structure. The library board approved a $920,377 HVAC system and after a loan from a local bank fell through, the city put the library on a loan with a two percent interest rate. The library is currently repaying $100,000 each year back to the city from their allotted budget.