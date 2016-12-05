John O’Connor

December 5, 2016

Wow, it seems like it’s been a long time since we visited here, but it’s been only two weeks. Anyway, welcome aboard as we embark on another voyage, Week 282 of this adventure, into uncharted waters.

Hope you enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving and no one threw a gravy boat at you because of your political views. We were lucky; politics never really came up for discussion. Well, it did, but not for long. Everyone just wanted to talk about kids, grandkids, which grandkid had a new girlfriend, which grandkid is about to outgrow her Pak ‘n Play, you know the usual stuff. And, of course, the food, which was great.

An unfortunate note: two days later we realized none of us had taken any pictures! I couldn’t believe it. Whenever we have family get-togethers there are usually four or five cellphone cameras going at all times. This time nary a one. We were all gabbing and gobbling so much that it never seemed to occur to us to get out the camera.

But I did get the Christmas lights up on Saturday afternoon after the gang had departed for their respective destinations. I think that’s my all-time earliest record for that chore. The weather was nice, so I just dragged everything out and ‘got ‘er done’ in an hour or so. Sally was amazed. She’s usually nudging me as December 1st approaches with phrases like “so, when are you going to get the lights up this year?” Subtle. Then about December 5th it’ll be something like “you know, Santa might not be able to find our house without the lights.” That worked great when our daughter was small and we had to maintain the Santa myth, but it’s not so effective now. Besides, everyone knows Santa has a very efficient Human Resources Director who adds plenty of staff for the Big Push, and all the elves have computers with GPS. That IS true, isn’t it?

So, what arrived in the ‘mailbox’ since last we visited? Let’s see…

Kevin checked in on the turkey beard question and said he has two of them on one of his hats.

Terry had the answer we were looking for as for the beard’s purpose. It’s just an age indicator; the longer the beard, the older the bird. Interesting side note: a turkey hunting website said the beard is not really a ‘beard’ as such, but a different kind of feather.

John came up with the Top Ten song by the Drifters question: ‘On Broadway,’ which hit big for the guys in ’63 and once again for George Benson in 1978.

Steve knew the jewelry store we were talking about: Morrison’s, on the north side of the courthouse square. Rudy Vanik was the manager, and maybe owner. Nice guy.

Kim guessed ‘compass’ for the old timey navigation device. No, sorry, that one was guessed a few weeks ago. It’s the ‘astrolabe,’ as noted correctly by John. The astrolabe was made obsolete by the sextant, which was more accurate. Of course, neither device helped Columbus, who thought he was in India when he went ashore on the island of Hispaniola. Missed it by just a hair, Chris.

Okay, new questions to tease your brain pan:

What wildly successful cartoonist whose books sold in the millions just up and quit in the ‘80s?

What was the name of the print shop once located at 16th and Main in GB?

What type of cloth commonly used in clothing is named after a city in France?

What actor went from playing a teacher in a NYC school full of rowdies to playing a saloon keeper in Texas? Now THAT’S a career change, huh?

Have a good week. Keep the snow away, please. January’s early enough.

John