Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Aaron C. “Nick” Nicholas, 46, died September 1, 2016 at his home in Hoisington, Kansas. He was born April 18, 1970, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Marion and Jeannie Thornton Nicholas. Aaron graduated from Hoisington High School as a member of the class of 1989. He graduated from Phoenix Vo-Tech for Heating and Air. He also attended Barton County Community College. He was member of New Life Baptist Church.

Aaron worked for Werth Heating and Air for many years. Aaron loved the sport of racing, watching movies and listening to music. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. The highlight of his life was spending time with his sons. He was married to Jama Ranee Nicholas for fifteen years.

Survivors include sons Brody and Braxton both of Hoisington, mother Jeannie Mater of Hoisington; sisters Stacey Vincent and husband Shawn Steiner of Hoisington, Dulcy Palnau, Corrie Mater, Audrey and husband Chad Kirkman and Sarah Mater, all of Wichita, Kansas; niece April VanScyoc and husband LaShon; nephews Tristan Palnau, Aidan Palnau, Payton Steiner, Orvis Kirkman and Theodore Kirkman; one great nephew Ki VanScyoc and two great nieces Nora and Ella VanScyoc. He was preceded in death by grandparents Earl and Myrtle Thornton.

Memorial Services will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at the New Life Baptist Church, Hoisington, Kansas, with pastor Denny Lewis presiding. Friends may sign the register book Tuesday from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Education fund for his sons or New Life Baptist Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Po Box 146, Hoisington, Kansas 67544

