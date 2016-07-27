How did disgraced Kan. physician assistant pass background check?

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A former physician assistant, Mark Wisner, at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center had a police record prior to his hire date yet he passed his initial background check and was not given any subsequent background checks.

In response, Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (KS-02) and Congressman Kevin Yoder (KS-03) sent a letter to Deputy Inspector General Linda Halliday at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to request more information on the initial background check and the VA’s screening process.

“The fact that a physician assistant, who takes care of our veterans on a personal level, had a police record of this nature and still passed the initial background check is astounding,” said Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins.

“Whether this is a lapse in leadership or negligence, we need to do more to ensure those with disturbing police records are not employed by the VA. Our veterans deserve the best quality healthcare.”

“This can never happen again, period,” said Congressman Kevin Yoder. “Our veterans sacrifice so much to defend our freedoms, and in return we must defend them from ever having to face abuse like this when they come home seeking care. I look forward to the VA’s response to our request and their thorough explanation of who will be held accountable and what specific steps can be taken to ensure no veteran will ever be subjected to this kind of pain again.”