Identify this Barton County burglar…get money!

Identify this burglar and you could get a reward. Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this burglar.

The photograph was taken April 24, 2016 at about 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras while burglarizing a business near Great Bend.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792- 1300 or 888-305- 1300.

